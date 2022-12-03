Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Locations
Edina Eye Physicians and Surgeons PA7450 France Ave S Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 832-8100
Edina Eye Physicians and Surgeons PA14050 Nicollet Ave Ste 101, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-4170
Edina Eye Physicians and Surgeons PA290 Main St NW Ste 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 241-5878
Edina Eye Physicians and Surgeons PA4201 Dean Lakes Blvd, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 445-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have total trust in his care. He both listens and explains well. The entire office is very professional.
About Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Everson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everson Jr has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Everson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Everson Jr speaks German.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Everson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.