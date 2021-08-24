Overview

Dr. Marshall Early, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Early works at Midland Surgical Associates in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.