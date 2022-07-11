See All Anesthesiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Marshall Craig, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marshall Craig, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Craig works at Interventional Pain Management of North Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Mgmt. of N. Scottsdale
    18325 N Allied Way Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-3210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2022
    I have had lumbar epidural injections before with little success. This time I had an extruded S4-S5 disc and was sent to Dr Craig by my neurosurgeon. I had very low expectations so I was completely surprised when my nerve pain dropped from a 7-8 to a 3-4 THE DAY AFTER THE INJECTION. Dr. Craig is straight forward, confident and excellent doctor. His staff went out of their way to work with my schedule and acknowledged my high deductibles to keep some of the costs down. Thank you Dr Craig and staff!
    Mark — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Marshall Craig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306931449
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craig works at Interventional Pain Management of North Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Craig’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

