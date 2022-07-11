Dr. Marshall Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Craig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Craig, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Craig works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Mgmt. of N. Scottsdale18325 N Allied Way Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 563-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had lumbar epidural injections before with little success. This time I had an extruded S4-S5 disc and was sent to Dr Craig by my neurosurgeon. I had very low expectations so I was completely surprised when my nerve pain dropped from a 7-8 to a 3-4 THE DAY AFTER THE INJECTION. Dr. Craig is straight forward, confident and excellent doctor. His staff went out of their way to work with my schedule and acknowledged my high deductibles to keep some of the costs down. Thank you Dr Craig and staff!
About Dr. Marshall Craig, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English
- 1306931449
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Michigan
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.