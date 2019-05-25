Overview

Dr. Marshall Cain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Monroe Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.



Dr. Cain works at Cain Neurosurgery Clinic in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.