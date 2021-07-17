Dr. Marshall Brustein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brustein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Brustein, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Brustein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brustein works at
Locations
Marshall F. Brustein M.d.304 W Hay St Ste 112, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-8204
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was shocked and sad to see the review from 2016. Dr Brustein repaired my thumb and did a very complicated rotator cuff surgery. I would give hi a 6 if i could. He is caring and kind but most importantly he is brilliant surgeon. Yes the wait is sometimes long in the waiting room but he will give you the time you need when he sees you. His staff is very nice. I can't say enough good things about him. I wouldn't go any where else for upper extremity problems.
About Dr. Marshall Brustein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821165978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brustein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brustein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brustein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brustein works at
Dr. Brustein has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brustein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brustein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brustein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brustein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brustein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.