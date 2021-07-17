Overview

Dr. Marshall Brustein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brustein works at MARSHALL F BRUSTEIN MD in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.