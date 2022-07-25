Dr. Marshall Bedine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Bedine, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Bedine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Bedine for many years. Not only is he an excellent clinician, he is very nice and listens closely to our problems.
About Dr. Marshall Bedine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1194719658
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedine has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.