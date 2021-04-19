Overview

Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Bedder works at Georgialina Physical Therapy Associates, LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.