Overview

Dr. Marshall Balk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Balk works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.