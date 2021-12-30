Overview

Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Allegra works at Marshall P Allegra MD in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

