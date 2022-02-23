See All Radiation Oncologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

Dr. Lieberfarb works at GenesisCare in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    GenesisCare
    2101 RIVERSIDE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-6200
    1600 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-5365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2022
    well spoken, took the time to explain things
    About Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1184605867
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy
    • Harvard Medical School, Mt Auburn Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Radiation Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberfarb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberfarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

