Overview

Dr. Marshal Armitage, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Armitage works at Signature Healthcare in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.