Overview

Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Wesley works at Central Private Medical Prac in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.