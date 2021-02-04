See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Wesley works at Central Private Medical Prac in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Private Medical Practice of Brooklyn
    1476 E 48TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 258-5602

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Immunization Administration
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Immunization Administration
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2021
    She is intelligent, smart, down to earth., friendly doctor. Very excellent bedside manners. Does not rush her patients, she is concerned about the health of every one in your household. Takes her time, explaining her finding, and the treatment plan for your health, or the specialist that she recommends for you. I would send anyone to her. She is an EXCELLENT, COMMENDABLE DOCTOR.
    Mary C Breedlove — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1346303286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

