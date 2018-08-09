Dr. Seidelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsha Seidelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marsha Seidelman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Oser & Tauber MD PA10301 Georgia Ave Ste 304, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 593-2698
Aruna S Nathan M.d. P.A.10605 Concord St Ste 302, Kensington, MD 20895 Directions (443) 914-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doc's I've ever worked with. Thorough, nice, empathetic and determined. She spent a full hour with me and checked me head-to-toe. Her staff spent another 30 minutes. She is excellent!
About Dr. Marsha Seidelman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295824316
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
