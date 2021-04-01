See All Otolaryngologists in La Jolla, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Reuther works at Champaign Dental Group in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego ENT
    4150 Regents Park Row Ste 345, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 926-7010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Voice Rest Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Apr 01, 2021
Dr. Reuther and her staff were amazing! The front office staff were very warm and welcoming. Her medical assistant was superb! Dr. Reuther took her time and answered all of our questions, easing my daughter's fears. I work in the medical field and I appreciate how professional everyone was. Dr. Reuther was running behind schedule and we were updated along the way. On top of all that, the office was absolutely beautiful! I would highly recommend Dr. Reuther and her wonderful staff to anyone seeking a great Otolaryngologists!
    Melinda Rachal — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1972752202
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
