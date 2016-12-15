See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Marsha Muir, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marsha Muir, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marsha Muir, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Muir works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Gynecologic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sienna Titen, MD
Dr. Sienna Titen, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Karen Wang, MD
Dr. Karen Wang, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    OB Care Center
    1779 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 479-4966
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Dysplasia
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Dysplasia
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Muir?

Dec 15, 2016
Very concise and quick. Very kind and explained everything completely.
Amber in Soquel, CA — Dec 15, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marsha Muir, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marsha Muir, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Muir to family and friends

Dr. Muir's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Muir

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marsha Muir, MD.

About Dr. Marsha Muir, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecologic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740396365
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Fdn
Residency
Internship
  • Kaiser Fdn
Internship
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marsha Muir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Muir works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Muir’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marsha Muir, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.