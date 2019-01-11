Dr. Marsha Guess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Guess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marsha Guess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Guess works at
Locations
-
1
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6927Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital (Primary)1500 Park Central Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 12631 E 17th Ave Ste B198-2, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2041
-
4
University of Colorado Urogynecology1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 505-5063Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
5
UCHealth Cancer Care - Lone Tree Medical Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guess?
Dr Guess is so nice, very thorough and helpful with any questions that I had. She's very personable and really helped me feel comfortable during this time of feeling bad. Her staff is very nice as well. I don't know why someone wrote a bad review on her, so people don't anyways believe the bad reviews.
About Dr. Marsha Guess, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750593448
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Howard University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guess works at
Dr. Guess has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.