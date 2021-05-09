Overview

Dr. Marsel Huribal, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Huribal works at Southern Connecticut Vascular Center in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.