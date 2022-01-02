Dr. Marrietta Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marrietta Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marrietta Cline, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dickinson, TX. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School - Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Cline Pediatrics3828 Hughes Ct Ste 204, Dickinson, TX 77539 Directions (281) 317-4227Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cline got us in quickly as a walk-in. She actually took the time to explain things to us and is very personable. You don't get that now usually in and out as fast as they can to see other patients. We love that Dr. Cline truly is caring towards her littlest patients and parents!
About Dr. Marrietta Cline, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente Pediatric Deptartment
- Southwestern Medical School - Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.