Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marque Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Marque Hunter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Syamala Chekuru MD3621 22nd St Ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 791-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Marcus Hunter and his staff are awesome and I am very thankful for him saving my life on several occasions he will see you at Covenant hospital and in his office I'm so blessed to have him as my lung specialist the best in Lubbock TX and all the South plains thanks again for all you continue to do for me CV and my family
About Dr. Marque Hunter, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.