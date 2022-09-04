Overview

Dr. Marque Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Allen works at Sports Medicine Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.