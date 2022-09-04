Dr. Marque Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marque Allen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marque Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Locations
Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio PA21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Allen at Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio for over 10 years. I always get an appointment when I need it. The wait time in the reception area is minimal. Every single person in this practice I have encountered over the yrs has been extremely polite and friendly.. They are even able to do some imaging right there in office. I feel a positive energy with these folks. Dr. Allen has gotten me through so many sports injuries! I think the first time I saw him it was plantar fasciitis from teaching group exercise classes. I've seen him for achilles tendonitis, and achilles tendonosis on the other foot. He got me in the next day when I finished the SA RnR Half Marathon with a stress fracture of my calcaneus. He got me in immediately when I got a spiral fracture 5th metatarsal, My feet have definitely been a challenge. Dr. Allen's kind and straight-forward approach are exactly what I need. He also has a great sense of humor which I absolutely appreciate!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124175807
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- The Foot and Leg Surgical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Rowan University Of New Jersey
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
