Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD
Overview
Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Semaan works at
Locations
Uhmg Otolaryngology960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2835
- 2 11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3300A, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8013
University Hospitals Medical Group8819 Commons Blvd Ste 202, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 844-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seaman was great! I went to urgent care and my primary who were unable to fix the muffled hearing and pressure I was having in one ear. He was able to squeeze me in the same day and resolved my issue immediately. His bedside manner was fantastic. He sat down and asked me about exactly what happened, took a look and said I know how to fix this and he did! I can hear out of my right ear again, no more muffled sounds.
About Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1255509626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semaan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semaan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Semaan has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Semaan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.