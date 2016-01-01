Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD
Overview
Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenville, MS. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph and is affiliated with Bolivar Medical Center, Delta Regional Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center, South Sunflower County Hospital and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Greenville Cancer Center1514 E Union St, Greenville, MS 38703 Directions (662) 334-6394Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bolivar Medical Center
- Delta Regional Medical Center
- North Sunflower Medical Center
- South Sunflower County Hospital
- West Carroll Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Seton Hall University Sch Grad Med Edu
- Seton Hall University Sch Grad Med Edu
- Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph
- Internal Medicine
