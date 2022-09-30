Overview

Dr. Maroun Dick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Dick works at Midsouth Neurology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.