Dr. Maroun Dick, MD
Overview
Dr. Maroun Dick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Midsouth Neurology Clinic Pllc8577 Cordes Cir, Germantown, TN 38139 Directions (901) 590-0886
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a no nonsense straight to the point DR. If you are looking for someone to joke around with you he is not the guy. He was spot on in diagnosing my issue. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Maroun Dick, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942273826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dick has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
