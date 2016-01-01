Dr. Marnita Lemons, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnita Lemons, DDS
Dr. Marnita Lemons, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, GA.
Aspen Dental1382 S Park St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (844) 226-7948Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Aspen Dental5005 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (855) 384-4369
Aspen Dental1680 E West Connector, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (844) 229-6540
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lemons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1131 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.