Dr. Marnique Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marnique Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 635-1303Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can not express how much i love this doctor. She is a compassionate, highly intellegent professional. She oversaw prenatal care throughout all three of my pregnancies. She puts you at ease and listens to your concerns patiently. Sadly, my insurance changed and i no longer can see her.... otherwise i would most definitely continue.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.