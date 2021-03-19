Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1824 Murray Ave Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 521-0360
Marnin E. Fischbach, M.D., P.C,6324 Marchand St # 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 389-5227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He's been my doctor for over a year now and I have had nothing but positive interactions. He doesn't try to medicate away all my problems, if the answer could be a behavioral change he doesn't hesitate to suggest it. I have a family history of addiction, and a personal battle with my weight, and he is always conscious of that when considering what medications to prescribe. Ultimately, I feel like he looks at me as a whole individual when considering treatment and that makes me feel valued as a patient.
About Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1043290521
Education & Certifications
- Colo Med Ctr
- Nyu-Bellevue Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischbach.
