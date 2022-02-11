See All Dermatologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med.

Dr. Ririe works at Boise Skin Clinic, PLLC in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Skin Clinic, PLLC
    1070 N Curtis Rd Ste 150, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 258-2078
  2. 2
    Boise Skin Clinic Pllc
    1636 S Hadley Ave, Boise, ID 83709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 258-2078

Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Foliaceus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Front desk staff were welcoming & professional. Dr. Ririe was on time for my appt., asked thorough questions, listened to my concerns & medical history as this was a 1st visit (my long-time beloved dermatologist retired). Very satisfied with my visit.
    P Root — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134170855
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ririe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ririe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ririe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ririe works at Boise Skin Clinic, PLLC in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Ririe’s profile.

    Dr. Ririe has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ririe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ririe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ririe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ririe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ririe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

