Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nussbaum works at Manhattan Surgical Associates Llp in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Surgical Associates Llp
    25 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 220-0776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acanthosis Nigricans
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acanthosis Nigricans

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649430984
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nussbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nussbaum works at Manhattan Surgical Associates Llp in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nussbaum’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

