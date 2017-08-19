Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marnie Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Marnie Kaplan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
LGH Physicians Surgical Group2104 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3626
Lghp -hematology & Medical Oncology2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have only the highest praise for Dr. Kaplan. She is an outstanding physician and a wonderful person. I feel so fortunate to have her caring for me. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marnie Kaplan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
