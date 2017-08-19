Overview

Dr. Marnie Kaplan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at LGH Physicians Surgical Group in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.