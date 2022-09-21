See All Pediatricians in Irvine, CA
Dr. Marnie Baker, MD

Pediatrics
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marnie Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marnie Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013907377
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Jospital Of Orange County
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital of Orange County
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marnie Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

