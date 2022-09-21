Dr. Marnie Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnie Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marnie Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baker has been my children's doctor since birth, they are now 16 & 17 years old. She always is extremely professional, pleasant and genuinely cares about them. She listens to mine and their concerns and addresses them directly and honestly. When you see her she always has a smile no matter what. We love Dr Baker and would recommend her to everyone! Thank you for everything Dr Baker! We all love you!
About Dr. Marnie Baker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013907377
Education & Certifications
- Children's Jospital Of Orange County
- Children's Hospital of Orange County
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
