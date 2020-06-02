Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Student Health Service Univ of Pitt3708 5th Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2816
Univ. of Pittsburgh-of the Commonwealth System of Higher Eductn119 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 383-1800
Amazing person and very trustworthy. I am a medical professional myself and trust her with my own care
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
