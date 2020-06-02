See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Greenwald works at Student Health Service Univ of Pitt in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Student Health Service Univ of Pitt
    3708 5th Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2816
  2. 2
    Univ. of Pittsburgh-of the Commonwealth System of Higher Eductn
    119 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 383-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Anxiety
Yeast Infections
Immunization Administration
Anxiety
Yeast Infections

Immunization Administration
Anxiety
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073734786
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marni Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald works at Student Health Service Univ of Pitt in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Greenwald’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

