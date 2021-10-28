Dr. Marni Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marni Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marni Friedman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Marni J Friedman MD901 Sunset Dr Ste 6, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is very thorough and listens to any concerns I’ve had. In fact, the office fit me in for an emergency with my eyes. Then was very concerned and called an eye doctor herself and sent me straight over there. That’s what I call 5 star care. Thanks so much Dr. Friedman.
About Dr. Marni Friedman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477647121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
