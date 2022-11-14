Overview

Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Feldmann works at Minnesota Retina Associates in Golden Valley, MN with other offices in Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.