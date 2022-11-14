See All Ophthalmologists in Golden Valley, MN
Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Feldmann works at Minnesota Retina Associates in Golden Valley, MN with other offices in Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Valley - Retina
    8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 200, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 355-6510
  2. 2
    Bloomington Office - Retina
    9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 110, Bloomington, MN 55431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 355-6510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Listens to my concerns regarding washing my eyes after doing injections. I am thankful for this extra attention !
    — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730138595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics In Madison
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

