Overview

Dr. Marnell Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Happy Feet Podiatry LLC in East Orange, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

