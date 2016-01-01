Dr. Marnee Spierer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spierer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnee Spierer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Radiation Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033290465
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- St Barnabas Med Center|St Barnabas Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Spierer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spierer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spierer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spierer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Spierer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spierer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spierer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spierer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.