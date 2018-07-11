Overview

Dr. Marmar Vaseghi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Vaseghi works at UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.