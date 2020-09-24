Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Schuh works at
Locations
St Louis Cancer & Breast Institute -450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 989-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuh?
Dr. Schuh was my breast cancer surgeon 13 years ago, and I can't say enough good things about her and her profession. I would totally recommend Dr. Schuh to anyone seeking surgery.
About Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1285618876
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.