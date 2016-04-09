Overview

Dr. Marlyn Patterson-Lake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Patterson-Lake works at HCA Florida Ocala Vascular Surgery in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.