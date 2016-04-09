Dr. Marlyn Patterson-Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson-Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlyn Patterson-Lake, MD
Dr. Marlyn Patterson-Lake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Ocala Health Surgical Oncology1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 205, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
My husband & I love this doctor, she praises my husband at every visit, she's highly motivated to improve the quality of life for him since his stroke. I receive a compliment, as his caregiver, at every visit, too. Two friends have taken her business card and made appointments with her. Thank you for being so caring Dr. Lake
About Dr. Marlyn Patterson-Lake, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952405318
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-Miami Fl
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Patterson-Lake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson-Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson-Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson-Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson-Lake.
