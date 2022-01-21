Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group311 Bay Ave Ste 300, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 798-4777
-
2
Forest Healthcare Associates275-277 Forest Ave Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-1881
-
3
Hackensack University Medical Group452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
She was amazing, informative, kind and full of great information. Took her time and did not feel rushed at all. Answered all of my questions thoroughly!
About Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124253752
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.