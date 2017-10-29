Dr. Marlou Heiland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlou Heiland, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlou Heiland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Heiland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chandler1455 W Chandler Blvd Ste B8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-1696
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heiland?
I have been to Dr. Heiland for multiple kidney stones and she is the best. She is prompt, explains everything and a thorough surgeon.
About Dr. Marlou Heiland, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1730180431
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heiland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiland works at
Dr. Heiland has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.