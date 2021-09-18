Dr. Marlos Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlos Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marlos Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Locations
Southeast Cardiovascular Associates11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 506-8720
- 2 450 Blossom St Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 506-8720
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could leave Dr. Marlos Fernandes a 100 star review I would! This man is an angel sent from heaven!!!! My father had a stroke and he has gone above and beyond to make sure my father is taken care of. He absolutely cares about his patients!! May God always bless you! I will never have enough words to express my gratitude! THANK YOU!
About Dr. Marlos Fernandes, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023362233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.