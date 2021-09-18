Overview

Dr. Marlos Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Fernandes works at Southeast Cardiovascular Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.