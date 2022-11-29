Dr. Marlon Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlon Shell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marlon Shell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
VIP Midsouth Hendersonville Children's Clinic262 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2165
VIP Midsouth Portland Children's Clinic103 Redbud Dr Ste A, Portland, TN 37148 Directions (629) 219-5945
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
THE sweetest man. He’s so patient and kind. He listens to concerns and meets you where you are while maintaining professionalism and excellent patient care. He is SO interactive and engaged with the children he treats. I’ve never left his room and not heard something about his wife and kids.. which I just adore. He talks to you like a human, even further, as a fellow parent just trying to make the right decisions for our babies. We have never left and felt like a checkmark on his charts. Cannot recommend enough!! We appreciate him so very much.
About Dr. Marlon Shell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437369386
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
