Dr. Marlon Mendoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlon Mendoza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Sahara Medical Institute5781 W Sahara Ave Ste 500, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 331-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mendoza Pediatric Center6850 N Durango Dr Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 614-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He's an amazing Dr. and so worth the wait. He's has taken care of my daughter for 2 years and 5 months and every time she has been sick he has been spot on.
About Dr. Marlon Mendoza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861454514
Education & Certifications
- University NV Las Vegas Affil Hosps
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
