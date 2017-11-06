Overview

Dr. Marlon Labi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Labi works at Marlon A. Labi MD PA in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.