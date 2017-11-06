Dr. Marlon Labi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlon Labi, MD
Dr. Marlon Labi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Marlon A Labi, MD,PA9800 W Sample Rd Ste C, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-3739
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Labi is a compassionate and brilliant doctor.He is an exceptional man, that during the most difficult time of my life made me smile!??
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003877325
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
