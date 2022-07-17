Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD
Overview
Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Stiles works at
Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I know this is a well-overdue review. I started seeing Dr. Stiles back in August 2012 maybe 2013, after Dr. Rosenwasser was made head of the Aneurysm department. (I liked him too.) I found him to be very professional and quite personable. After my initial visit, he called me 2 days later to see how I was feeling. Nice! He prescribed me a medication that has kept me pain free for 8 years (and counting.) It's been 3 yrs. since I have seen him. I am now retired. I live in NJ, and took the bus to Philadelphia, and had to walk 3 blocks to the hospital. It is now difficult to walk any length due to scoliosis. However, I do miss him. My new doctors are great and are glad that my new medication has given me relief for 8 years. Kudos to Dr. Stiles!
About Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
