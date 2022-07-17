See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (453)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Stiles works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 453 ratings
Patient Ratings (453)
5 Star
(400)
4 Star
(35)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(11)
About Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457389736
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

453 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

