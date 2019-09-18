See All Podiatrists in Los Altos, CA
Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Taylor works at Amy Guthrie, DDS in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Den Medical Group Inc.
    746 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 323-1300
  2. 2
    John N. Parker M.d. Inc.
    763 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 1, Los Altos, CA 94024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 323-1300

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629041264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Amy Guthrie, DDS in Los Altos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

