Overview

Dr. Marlene Yacoob, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Yacoob works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.