Overview

Dr. Marlene Valentin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Valentin works at Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.