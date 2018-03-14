Dr. Marlene Tanquilut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanquilut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Tanquilut, MD
Dr. Marlene Tanquilut, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tanquilut works at
Urology Associates Ltd1 S Greenleaf St Ste E, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-0770
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This office is accepting NEW PATIENTS. I will definitely recommend her to family and friends. The staff here are very friendly and willing to assist you in any way they can.This doctor is very nice.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1083782908
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Tanquilut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanquilut accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanquilut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanquilut works at
Dr. Tanquilut speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanquilut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanquilut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanquilut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanquilut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.