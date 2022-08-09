Dr. Marlene Moster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Moster, MD
Dr. Marlene Moster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Moster works at
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants100 Presidential Blvd Ste 200, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants840 Walnut St Ste 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Moster has been treating my eyes both therapeutically and surgically. Was looking up her office's address before the next appointment, saw other reviews, and realized that, in 8 years, I never left a review! I cannot say enough good words about her. She is very knowledgeable, caring and responsive.
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hosp
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Montefiore University of Pittsburgh Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Brooklyn College, City University of New York
Dr. Moster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Moster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.